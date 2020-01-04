Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Michael Mann writes about Australia's deadly lesson in the dangers of a climate breakdown. Ian Gill offers a reminder that we may soon be next - and that we have every reason for rage at the oil barons and politicians responsible. And Duane Bratt highlights the meritless partisanship behind the Canadian right's attacks on carbon pricing.
- Meanwhile, George Monbiot offers some optimism that the new year can help us to recharge the planet and ourselves.
- Margaret McCartney criticizes the efforts of cynical corporate operators to monetize wellness. And Marcy Cuttler points out how infants and toddlers are taking in far too much sugar due to the food industry's choices.
- Finally, Katie Nopolous laments the transformation of the Internet from a state of decentralization to one of monopolization.
