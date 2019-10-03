Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Tom Rand and Mike Andrade point out
that the Alberta tar sands wouldn't be sustainable economically even if
people ignored their environmental effects. Bruce Livesey offers a reminder that Andrew Scheer's plans are built
entirely around favouring dirty oil at the expense of other industries
and future generations. And Sharon Riley talks to some of the workers already making the transition from the oil patch to the renewable energy sector.
- Meanwhile, Eric Roston reports
on reduced river flows around the world as another alarming byproduct
of a deteriorating climate and a propensity to overuse natural
resources. Trevor Hancock points out that we can't ignore how those same factors threaten our planet's biodiversity. And Tom Phillips reports
on the Bolsonaro-backed land raids attempting to violently drive
Indigenous people from their homes and expose the Amazon for
exploitation.
- Andrew Jackson comments on the Greens' odd juxtaposition of promising massive spending, while simultaneously fixating on balancing the budget to a greater extent than any other party this side of the PPC.
- David Hulchanski examines (PDF) the context for decisions about Canadian housing policy, including both a low rate of current taxation and revenue generation, and a set of subsidies distinctly weighted toward ownership rather than rental housing.
- Finally, Haydn Watters takes a look at the electoral reform plans on offer in Canada's federal election.
