Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Kate Aronoff asks how much destruction is needed before we'll start taking climate change seriously - though the answer at this point looks to be that no amount of damage will be enough to move a substantial number of politicians off their insistence on putting fossil fuel extraction ahead of human well-being.
- Andrew Leach highlights
the contrast between the real problems with Alberta's oil sector, and
the Conservative talking points insisting that a dirty and costly
industry will boom again if only people clap louder for it.
- David Climenhaga discusses how Jason Kenney has laid the groundwork to slash and privatize Alberta's health and education systems to fund corporate tax giveaways. Ricardo Tranjan maps out the per-student cuts faced by Ontario's schools under Doug Ford. And PressProgress notes that Brian Pallister's self-proclaimed achievements include saddling Manitoba with Canada's second-worst ER wait times even while slashing the number of emergency rooms accessible in the first place.
- Finally, P.E. Moskowitz writes about the far right's attempt to squelch all views other than their own in the name of "free speech".
No comments:
Post a Comment