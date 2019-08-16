Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Richard Cannings comments on the need for governments to collect a fair share of revenue from wealthy individuals and corporations. And Erin Weir argues that Canada's federal government shouldn't subsidize Jason Kenney's corporate tax giveaway with abatements on federal taxes.
- Meanwhile, Paul Krugman discusses the damage being done by the U.S.' plutocrats who are happily accepting the destruction of their country's social and economic infrastructure in exchange for short-term tax handouts.
- Jennifer Szalai reviews Christopher Leonard's Kochland,
including a look at how the Koch brothers have manipulated governments
and employees alike to wring out every possible dollar with no regard
for any community interests. And David Olive notes
that a reckoning is coming for the pharmaceutical corporations which
have created North America's opioid crisis - while also observing that
government acquiescence has played a role in an issue which hasn't
similarly taken hold elsewhere.
- Karl Nerenberg discusses the role Canada's successful but incomplete public health care system is playing in elections on both sides of the border. And A Montgomery et al study the consequences of widespread burnout among health care workers facing increasing demands and decreasing resources to fund them.
- Finally, Mary O'Hara writes about the connections between poverty and mental health - and the need for public policy which properly invests in ameliorating both.
