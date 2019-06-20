Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood offers an electoral primer for voters who want to avert a climate breakdown in this fall's federal election. And Paul Wells takes a look at the Cons' undercooked nothingburger of a climate plan, while Hilary Beaumont notes that it's actually designed to coordinate with fossil fuel barons' plans to increase emissions.
- While Jason Kenney explicitly launches a war against anybody who
questions the most extreme elements of the oil sector, Mark Schapiro points out
that environmental reporting has long been an area in which anybody
pursuing the truth has been at risk of being silenced by force. And
Marion Guégan
and Cécile Schilis-Gallego highlight the specific threats against reporters who dared to expose human rights abuses and corruption in Tanzania.
- Meanwhile, Duncan Cameron examines the NDP's election platform - including its broad view as to how the federal government can improve the well-being of Canadians. And as a reminder of what happens when governments operate under the opposite set of assumptions, CUPE examines the social costs of pseudo-"balanced" budgets which slash needed public services in order to fund tax cuts for the rich.
- Finally, Ed Finn points out the contrived complaints about the cost of pharmacare when governments regularly hand over billions of dollars to the corporate sector.
