Accidental Deliberations
War replaced with free everything.
Saturday, June 01, 2019
On crisis acting
Shorter
Brad Wall, Distinguished Statesman
:
Never mind
the facts
about my trumped-up grievances, I demand that we break up the country in order to burn down the world!
Posted by
Greg Fingas
at
6:42 a.m.
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
brad wall
,
climate change
,
oil industry
,
pipelines
,
shorter
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment