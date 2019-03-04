Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Katrina vanden Heuvel discusses the importance of pushing toward universal child care in order to relieve avoidable stress on families.
- Allison Jones reports that the Ford PCs are only making matters worse by ordering school boards not to hire to fill developing vacancies due to imminent provincial funding restrictions. And Emma Graney reports on the Jason Kenney UCP's similar message that increasing student populations and costs will be met with funding freezes if he gets the chance to impose austerity on Alberta's education system.
- Meanwhile, Kelly Crowe discovers what experts have to say about Ford's arbitrary health reorganization.
- Gil McGowan points out that the UCP's plan to bet on oil booms and corporate giveaways is even more foolish than the similar choices which have busted in the past.
- Finally, Lynn Parramore writes about the connection between economic inequality and opioid-related deaths even when social supports are available.
