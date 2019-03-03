Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Ed Finn writes that the Trudeau PMO's interference on behalf of SNC-Lavalin confirms Canada's plutocratic rule under Libs and Cons alike. And Carole Cadwalladr and Duncan Campbell report on Facebook's use of promised jobs to bribe its way out of the regulations which are supposed to protect citizens from corporate abuse.
- The Star's editorial board implores the Libs not to settle for a watered-down version of national pharmacare out of subservience to big pharma.
- The Edmonton Journal highlights the progress Alberta has made in reducing child poverty by half since the NDP first formed government.
- Meanwhile, Alex Soloducha reports on Saskatchewan's grossly inadequate social supports which make it impossible for people living in poverty to find housing. And Derek Cornet points out the continued scourge of hunger in the province.
- Gregory Beatty offers a reminder of the culture lost as a result of the Saskatchewan Party's elimination of the film industry - particularly as Netflix invests across Canada other than in Saskatchewan.
- Finally, Lana Payne discusses the Scheer Conservatives' choice to embrace racism out of political convenience.
