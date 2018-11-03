Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Peter Gowan discusses UK Labour's plans for a more democratic and participatory economy. And Alex Ballingall reports on Jagmeet Singh's plan to prohibit the use of "bearer shares" which conceal the ownership of corporate wealth.
- Linda McQuaig rightly criticizes Doug Ford's moves to make work more precarious and take away hard-won minimum wage increases and personal protections. Erika Shaker and Chandra Pasma study the spread of precarious work within Canadian universities. And Sara Mojtehedzadeh reports on some progress for workers on the federal front, while Chris Hannay reports on Hassan Yussuff's push for a pay equity system which addresses multiple forms of pay discrimination.
- Cherise Seucharan reports on how health care advocates are supporting proportional representation to ensure that British Columbia's care system is properly resourced and representative.
- Finally, Martin Wolf discusses the need for immediate action to avert catastrophic climate change, as well as the institutional obstacles standing in the way. Nadja Popovich maps out the broad public agreement even in the U.S. as to the need for carbon pricing as part of a plan to avoid climate breakdown, while Marieke Walsh reports on a new poll showing majority support for a carbon price across Canada. And Regan Boychuk reports on the nonsensical response from Alberta's captured energy regulator in the wake of news that it's been grossly understating the remediation costs of the province's oil industry.
No comments:
Post a Comment