New column day

Here, on Scott Moe's choice to pursue strongman politics indistinguishable from the Donald Trumps and Doug Fords of the world.
For further reading...
- D.C. Fraser reported on Moe's willingness to stand with and behind Ford no matter how preposterous his claims. And Fatima Syed noted that both Moe and Ford are shoveling grossly inaccurate information in the name of exacerbating climate breakdown, while CTV's Question Period interview (see link in right column) featured Moe's declaration that he's not interested in facts.
- Andrew Coyne discussed the reality that a war on the truth is one of the defining features of the right - even when it occasionally backtracks on attacking the media directly. And Bob Hepburn noted that Ford and Andrew Scheer are following Trump's playbook.
- PressProgress has documented some of the Jason Kenney UCP's links to the explicitly racist right. And Gillian Steward wrote about his plan to go to war against environmentalists.
- Murray Mandryk and Tammy Robert highlighted the total lack of responsiveness from Moe's cabinet when faced with even basic factual questions. CBC reported on Moe's choice to meet with Ford alone rather than a national group of leaders - then to lie about his direction to pull Saskatchewan from any national talks while trying to claim national leadership. And Bryan Eneas reported on the sudden purchase of semi-automatic rifles for use in patrols in rural Saskatchewan.
- Finally, Mandryk argued
that Moe is putting conservatism over the public interest - though I'd
consider it worth distinguishing between ideological conservatism alone,
and the strongman model which is actually taking precedence.
