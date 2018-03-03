On first choices

First-choice support for Ryan Meili in the NDP's leadership campaign: 5,973
First-choice support for Scott Moe in the Saskatchewan Party's leadership campaign: 4,483
Moe just barely edged past Meili's first-ballot vote total on the
Saskatchewan Party's fourth ballot - when second- (or more likely
third-)choice support shifted to him from voters trying to cut their
losses within the Saskatchewan Party.
Needless to say, this presents a rather healthy contrast in enthusiasm
as between the parties' respective leaders. And I'll look forward to
seeing how Meili and the NDP can build on it.
