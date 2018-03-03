Leadership 2018 - Convention Liveblog

For those following along, I'll be discussing the leadership showcases and voting results here. For now, stay tuned.
Before the showcases begin, I'll note that there doesn't seem to be a huge advantage for either candidate within the room - though the thunder sticks being used by Trent Wotherspoon's supporters make for a louder show. Wotherspoon will present his showcase first, followed by Ryan Meili.
Wotherspoon's showcase begins with strong testimonials both in person and on video. But it's striking that Wotherspoon's own words - even in video form - seem less organized and focused than those of the people introducing him.
Wotherspoon's supporters are definitely enthusiastic, giving standing ovations as his wife Stephanie and Trent respectively were introduced.
The catchphrase for Wotherspoon looks to be "hope, opportunity and reconcilation", as that phrase found its way into Wotherspoon's speech as well as his introduction.
Wotherspoon then delves into his platform, with mental health services and child care receiving particularly strong responses from the crowd.
Wotherspoon closes his speech and his showcase without any surprises, receiving a raucous ovation at the end.
Meili begins his showcase with the video used as his campaign's closing argument, followed by his introductions.
Lon Borgerson discusses his support for Meili based on a 48-hour trip together. We'll see if the showcase offers any new message to persuade people in the much smaller time spans available to reach most voters.
Meili also gets a standing ovation as he's introduced, and starts his speech by bringing a number of additional supporters onstage.
Meili contrasts a "garage sale economy" of the Sask Party against the longer-term vision of the NDP.
Meili's speech too is mostly familiar, including a concise statement of the "upstream" story. And like Wotherspoon's it receives a strong response at the end.
The convention now breaks for voting, reconvening at 3:15.
Interim Leader Nicole Sarauer's final speech in that capacity includes details of funding promised in the provincial budget but not delivered - which will surely offer the new leader some strong evidence of a lack of fiscal foresight.
And the results are... Meili 5,973, Wotherspon 4,860. With strong voter turnout, Wotherspoon beat Meili's previous totals - but Meili managed to substantially increase his support.
Congratulations to both candidates for running strong and constructive campaigns - and it will be great to see that carry forward.
Thanks Greg. My Sask. family all voted for Ryan. I ensured my mom-in-law had her membership up-to-date in the summer. Just so pleased. She lives in Ryan's riding.ReplyDelete