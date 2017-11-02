New column day

Here, summarizing a few of my earlier blog posts on the state of the Saskatchewan NDP's leadership campaign - and the choice between two positive and appealing leaders that played out in the first debate.
For further reading...
- Jason Hammond offered his take on the debate and the provincial convention.
- And Murray Mandryk commented on the debate and leadership campaign somewhat in his post-convention column - though the comparison between candidates operating in a debate setting and Nicole Sarauer's (undoubtedly impressive) speech gives an unfair impression about the leadership contenders.
No comments:
Post a Comment