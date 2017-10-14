Leadership 2018 Candidate Profile: Trent Wotherspoon

As with Ryan Meili, I'll start my look at Trent Wotherspoon's new run for the Saskatchewan NDP leadership by pointing back to his previous candidate profile and campaign review. And despite all that's changed in the meantime, this campaign starts with an even stronger sense of deja vu for Wotherspoon's candidacy than for Meili's.
Wotherspoon's 2013 run began with the largest
and showiest launch of any of the candidates. But any hope that a shock
and awe approach would give him an aura of inevitability soon gave way
to the realities of the campaign - and he wound up finishing a
relatively distant third in the vote count, despite doing better in
other metrics such as endorsements, fund-raising and personal favourability.
Since
then, Wotherspoon's most obvious opportunity to build his profile has
been his tenure as the NDP's interim leader - which certainly worked
wonders in allowing members to see him as the face of the party and
ensuring that they'd be exposed to his retail political skills. His time
in that role saw the NDP gain strength (thanks in no small part to the
Saskatchewan Party's abomination of a 2017 budget), and seems to have
cemented his place as the leading candidate of the party establishment.
But
then, Wotherspoon likely had that title at the start of the 2013 race
as well before Cam Broten managed to wrest it away. And some of the same
issues which hurt Wotherspoon's cause then look likely to resurface
again in the new campaign.
Wotherspoon's policy
offerings are again on the light side so far in the current race. And
while there's time to fix that in part by releasing more platform
planks, the hesitation to engage on all but the most friendly terrain
also reflects the relative difficulty he had in responding to challenges
in the previous leadership race.
Meanwhile,
Wotherspoon's place as the insider candidate itself has come at a cost. A
party which has been burned twice in a row voting for an establishment
choice may be prepared to look for something new - particularly as
less-conventional strategies have succeeded in other jurisdictions. And
Wotherspoon's reversal of his one-time assurance that he wouldn't seek
the permanent leadership may create a trust gap which will be difficult
to navigate.
In sum, Wotherspoon has a ways to go in
establishing that he can build on his personal appeal and base of
support to earn the leadership. And while he's likely a slight favourite
at this stage, it's entirely foreseeable that the campaign may again
erode whatever advantage Wotherspoon now holds.
