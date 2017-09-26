Tuesday Morning Links

- Jeremy Corbyn offers a look at what the next UK Labour government plans to do - and provides an example which we should be glad to follow:
The next Labour government will be different. To earn the trust of the people of our country, we must show that we mean it when we say we hand power back to the people. For the first time in years, we are handing our conference back to our members. Politics isn’t some technical specialism for an elite. Politics is about us all coming together to decide our futures. Taking back power for the many should be fun and exhilarating. We aren’t a lobbyists’ playground. This will be a real conference whose decisions matter.- Pedro Nicolaci da Costa discusses how increasing inequality is threatening economic growth and development.
Labour is preparing for government and we are already deepening and extending the policies we set out in our election manifesto. It is Labour, not the Tories, who are prepared to tackle the long-term challenges facing our country, including automation, the threat to the environment, health costs and an ageing population.
...
We do not have to accept that millions of people are in work but in poverty. We do not have to accept rising homelessness, food banks and zero-hour contracts. We do not have to accept rip-off energy prices or austerity without end. As I said when I was first elected leader two years ago, things can, and will, change.
- Richard Partington follows up on the increasing financial precarity of UK residents, who are running up increasing credit card debt while hold less savings. And Shereen Lehman points out how affordability is the most important barrier to healthy food for people who lack it - and who face added health risks as a result.
- David MacDonald explores how it's mostly a few wealthy who people have exploited income sprinkling to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. And Hassan Yussuff discusses why closing tax loopholes is a necessary step toward a fair general tax system.
- Jamie Doward writes that the long list of threats to Arctic wildlife includes large masses of plastic dumped into the world's oceans. And Christine Leclerc examines how new pipelines would only lock operators into a dying industry.
- Finally, Shannon Daub and Alex Hemingway highlight our choice between a political system funded by and for the public, versus one designed to cater to those with the ability to buy influence.
