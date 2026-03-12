Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Thomas Unner discusses how Olof Palme's candour offers a needed lesson for Mark Carney and other leaders facing Donald Trump's threats. Patrick Lennox writes that we're already at war with the U.S., even if that hasn't yet been formally acknowledged. And David Coletto finds that a majority of Canadians are neutral or downright positive about loosening our trade ties with the U.S. - even as the Cons keep insisting on handing Trump yet another deal he'll never honour.
- Marco Turco et al. study how the climate breakdown is producing immense effects on global extreme fire weather. And while John Gibbons offers some hope that a spike in oil prices will help to wean more people off of dirty energy, Damien Gayle reports that the bombing of oil infrastructure in Iran is only making people's continued dependence on fossil fuels even more of an environmental calamity.
- Armon Aghahosseini et al. study the potential paths forward for energy development, concluding that maximizing immediate investment in clean energy is the superior strategy for both economic and environmental outcomes. But Drew Anderson examines how the UCP's sabotage has set back renewable energy development in Alberta, while Jeff Brady reports on the utilities who are lobbying to prevent the deployment of solar panels in the U.S.
- Finally, Gabrielle Piche reports on the Kinew government's legislation to implement the right to repair in Manitoba.
