Leadership 2026 Candidate Profile - Tony McQuail

What We Knew
McQuail entered the campaign with the lowest profile in the field, but his bona fides as a voice for rural environmentalism were clear from the jump.
What We’ve Learned
While McQuail has stayed within his expected lane, he hasn’t done much to move beyond it (again aside from the laudable mutual aid between his campaign and Tanille Johnston’s).
What He’s Proposing
For all the environmental messages in the campaign, McQuail stands out in emphasizing community-level projects which work within planetary limitations, rather than high-speed rail lines and national Crown corporations. And while I’d think both deserve discussion, the former seems to have particular potential to reach communities who don’t tend to be prioritized first for megaprojects.
What to Watch For
McQuail doesn’t appear likely to last past a first ballot. But his supporters could still be key in determining the outcome of the leadership race, while his ideas and organizing principles are worth including in the NDP’s future plans.
Like Johnston, McQuail seems like a really good person with a lot of wisdom. Like Johnston, I can't see him leading a federal political party. Like Johnston only maybe even more so, I find myself doubting that was his intention from the beginning. But I would love to see an NDP government at whatever level that put some effort into making use of his ideas.ReplyDelete