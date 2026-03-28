ndpldr Roundup

One final collection of links and resources for those still deciding (or just wanting to learn more about the NDP leadership campaign):
- Marcel Nelson and Nathan Rao offer their take on how Avi Lewis has the potential to redefine left organizing in Canada. And Nora Loreto discusses some of the possible paths forward, while arguing that there's a need to work toward organizing on far more than just a partisan basis.
- Jennifer Howard offers some advice for the candidates - though it's worth noting the apparent asymmetry in her expectations for a federal leader who is supposed to cater to the interests of provincial wings, and provincial leaders who are apparently able to use the federal leader as a punching bag. (And I'd argue the better answer is that both should work toward emphasizing and organizing around shared values, rather than looking to throw the other under the bus.)
- Markham Hislop interviews David McGrane about the campaign:
- And finally, Eleanor Wand and Marlo Glass report on the candidates' final pitches at the convention. And each of the candidates' showcases can be seen on CPAC:
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