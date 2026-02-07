ndpldr Links

I haven't yet put together the candidate profiles and other posts I'm planning for the ongoing NDP leadership campaign. But for now, I'll take time to survey a few noteworthy developments.
- Theresa Lubovitz takes a look at the fund-raising numbers to the end of Q4 2025, and notes that Avi Lewis has a lead over the other two primary candidates combined in both funds raised and donations received. (And on the latter front, Heather McPherson's lead in Alberta makes for the only single province where any other candidate has managed to lead the pack - signalling that Lewis' support base is widespread as well as responsive.)
- Meanwhile, McPherson has been identified as having leads in name recognition within the general public, as well as support by description among potential NDP voters (though Ashton's description interestingly holds a lead among actual NDP supporters).
- Adam King reviews Lewis' labour platform as identifying and addressing issues far beyond the traditional sphere of labour policy which affect worker solidarity and the balance of class power.
- Ali Terrenoire writes about the problems with Canada's left being limited to trying to boost the NDP as a parliamentary party. And Martin Lukacs makes the case for leftists to join the party and throw their support behind Lewis.
- Finally, David Thurton reports on Naheed Nenshi's message seeking to have the federal leader defer to provincial interests. But it's worth noting how the difference he points out may actually signal one of the concerns with McPherson as an alternative: the federal NDP isn't able to limit its ambition to trying to flip swing voters through government fatigue in a two-party system, and any leader who relies on that model where it doesn't apply figures to make little progress in the effort to rebuild.
