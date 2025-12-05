Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Stacie Goddard and Abraham Newman discuss the neo-royalism emerging as the Trump regime tries to turn the enrichment of a self-proclaimed god-king into a legitimate basis for the exercise of state power. And Toby Buckle highlights how Elon Musk (among other megalomaniacal billionaires) is a fascist under even the strictest possible definitions of the term.
- George Monbiot points out how "trade" agreements continue to be used to allow corporations to both dictate public policy and extract public wealth on dubious grounds. And Paul Krugman writes that the Trump regime is setting up the U.S. economy for a readily-foreseeable crash, while Eduardo Porter contrasts China's progress in reducing poverty against the U.S.' choice to exacerbate it.
- Juan Cole reports on new research showing that all new electricity demand around the globe is now being met by solar and wind power, making it abundantly clear that there's no future in expanding or extending the use of dirty fossil fuels. And AFP reports on Norway's establishment of a commission to plan for a post-oil economy.
- Meanwhile, Rachel Salvidge reports on new research showing that large portions of southern Europe are about to run out of water due to the climate breakdown. And Damian Carrington discusses an analysis showing the nine-figure annual costs of lost harvests already in the UK due to heat and drought.
- Finally, Stewart Prest writes about the folly of Mark Carney's hope (as a best-case explanation for ramming through a new pipeline) that a theoretical policy concession will do anything to address a manufactured identity crisis, while Charlie Angus notes that Danielle Smith didn't even let the ink dry on the agreement before picking new gratuitous fights with him. Amanda Stephenson reports on the UCP's pressure on the Alberta Energy Regulator to undermine the enforcement of gas flaring limits even as Carney banks on it developing and enforcing its own rules. Andrew Nikiforuk talks to David Hughes about the lack of any economic case for more dirty energy infrastructure. And John Woodside reports that two members of the federal Net Zero Advisory Body felt compelled to resign in protest of Carney's reckless support for emission increases.
