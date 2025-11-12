Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Daniel Drache and Marc Froese offer a reminder that we know all too well what a Donald Trump "trade deal" looks like - making the continued Lib/Con obsession with a new one into an exercise in either self-destruction or self-delusion. And Peter Zimonjic reports on Mark Carney's decision to follow the U.S. in prioritizing cryptocurrency schemes over actual economic development.
- Curtis Fric discusses new polling showing that the U.S.' polarization doesn't extend to public views of control by the wealthy, as a massive supermajority recognizes that billionaires pay too little tax and have too much power. Will Bunch writes about the painful contrast between a public that's emerging to take action against the abuses of the Trump regime and wealthy Democratic Senators who see fascism as presenting new opportunities for supplication, while Adam Bonica notes that the Republicans have repeatedly gotten their way by making laughable appeals to comity and compassion in order to better entrench their arbitrary cruelty. David Sirota and David Resnikoff each discuss how Zohran Mamdani's successful mayoral campaign offers a template for what an opposition party should be doing.
- Michael Copley et al. examine how home insurance is becoming unaffordable (or outright unavailable) in the U.S. as the most sophisticated risk managers around decide it's not worth carrying the losses from a climate breakdown.
- Katharine Hayhoe offers her tips for dealing with climate dismissives on social media. And G. Elliott Morris makes the case to quit social media (particularly on the platforms whose content is determined by top-down algorithms).
- Finally, Susan Helper et al. study the effects of the U.S.' modern slavery in the form of prison labour, and find that it systematically undermines wages and working conditions for workers generally.
No comments:
Post a Comment