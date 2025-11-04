Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- David Coletto discusses how Canadians from across the political spectrum want to see the Carney Libs prioritize housing construction and economic independence, rather than chasing the false promise of short-term growth. And Tonda MacCharles reports on new polling showing clear opposition to any austerity campaign. But Stewart Prest warns that Mark Carney seems bent on kow-towing to established wealth and power (including the Trump regime) no matter how much the Canadian public disagrees.
- Kathy Chow writes about the dangers to humanity if Elon Musk (or another similarly megalomaniacal tycoon) manages to amass wealth of another order of magnitude. Darryl Coote reports on a new Oxfam study finding that just ten U.S. billionaires hoarded nearly $700 billion in additional wealth over the last year. And Robert Reich notes that it's open to states to move toward taxing extreme wealth rather than letting Trump impose extreme and worsening inequality on the entire country.
- Meanwhile, Elizabeth Dwoskin reports on the tech bros trying to use their wealth to eliminate both large-D and small-d democratic governance in the U.S. And Brian Phillips examines the reality of the AI bubble as a sector built on contempt for human creativity is itself entirely reliant on fiction as its product.
- Christina Figueres writes about the need for climate action focused on clean development. Dharna Noor reports that even the limited amount of climate funding that's been deployed has been ineffective due to an appalling lack of support for a just transition. And Jake Evans points out that Australia's investment in solar energy has proven so successful that people are being gifted free power.
- Robert Reich writes about Donald Trump's deliberate cultivation of chaos - and the need to build stronger communities in response. Jonathan Last discusses how Trumpism is utterly incompatible with democracy. And Tom Nichols rightly characterizes the Trump regime as having the mindset of toddlers, while Edward Harrington points out its performative irrationality.
- Finally, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network offers a warning about the spread of white nationalism in Canada. And Mark Chadbourn discusses how the Dutch electorate's rejection of Geert Wilders shows that it's possible to counter fascist politics.
No comments:
Post a Comment