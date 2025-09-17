Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Zoe Williams reviews Nick Lowles' How to Defeat the Far Right (even while noting that the victories of Hope Not Hate have been limited in scope). And Stuart Turnbull-Degarte et al. examine how social democratic parties who have echoed anti-immigration rhetoric have done nothing but harm to themselves and their countries in the process.
- Meanwhile, Brian Beutler discusses how the Trump regime is focused solely on abusing its power, including by using state authority to generate propaganda while stifling accurate information. And Michael Mann and Peter Hotez weigh in on the existential threat posed by anti-science being peddled by both right-wing governments and corporate predators.
- Adam Morton writes that Australia's Labour government has at least identified the threat posed by the climate crisis, but wonders whether it will match that recognition with commensurate action. And CBC News reports on the Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Centre's study identifying the climate breakdown as the most important public health threat of this century, while Agnes Black, Kaitlin Bloemberg and Caroline Murphy highlight how health care workers see the impacts of climate neglect.
- Colin Carlson et al. examine the progress being made in attributing climate effects to specific sources. On that front, Damian Carrington reports on the direct blame borne by fossil fuel giants for deadly heat waves around the globe, while Ajit Niranjan reports on research showing that two-thirds of heat deaths in Europe this summer are attributable to manmade climate damage. And Simon Evans reports on the International Energy Agency's recognition that no new fossil fuel projects can be justified if we're going to have any hope of limiting global warming to the current 1.5C target.
- But the Canadian Press reports on the UCP's predictable plan to facilitate carbon pollution, both by double-counting any emission reduction projects which are carried out, and by letting many businesses off the hook entirely for existing emission mitigation obligations.
- Finally, Monique Kasonga discusses the extensive U.S. ownership of Canadian data centre infrastructure and the danger that poses to our sovereignty. And Don Lenihan makes the case for a sovereign cloud as one of the most important nation-building possibilities available to us.
