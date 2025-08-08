Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Alexis Okeowo reports on the plight of women who bravely spoke out in the course of the #metoo movement, only to be shunned as misogyny has been embraced as deliberate policy by the Trump regime and its media sycophants. And Cara Daggett studies the connection between petropolitics, climate denialism and the fostering of toxic masculinity.
- Jennifer Gray reports on the reality that Phoenix is seeing unprecedented heat and drought. Sarah Shemkus notes that contrary to the spin of the fossil fuel sector, all-electric neighbourhoods are proving to be a boon to housing construction. And Rob Davis reports on the denialist backlash which pushed Oregon to stop mapping out the areas facing the most risk from wildfires, while Kate Yoder discusses the Trump regime's purge of climate data generally.
- Justin Ling rightly argues that the worst thing Mark Carney could do would be to further tie Canada to the U.S. through a Trump-driven trade agreement. But Luke Savage notes that Carney is already betraying the Canadian public which elected him to stand up to Trump prioritizing corporate ties to the U.S. over human rights and well-being. And David Pugliese reports on Carney's apparent decision to put us even more at the U.S.' mercy by capitulating to its demand to participate in a "golden dome" scheme.
- Kevin Thomas examines at the problem with a capitalist system based on free capital and trade combined with severe restrictions on people.
- Finally, Julia Metraux reports on needed steps to ensure that wheelchair users (and other people who necessarily depend on external supports) have a right of repair, rather than seeing their ability to function treated as secondary to the profit motive of corporate monopolies.
