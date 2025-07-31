Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thusday reading.
- Ross Andersen discusses how the Trump regime's combination of funding cuts and anti-knowledge ideology is destroying the U.S.' position as a scientific and technological power. Heather Cox Richardson points out how Trump is implementing Project 2025 (or worse) to use every possible form of power for political purposes after feigning offense at the prospect he planned to follow it. Paul Krugman notes the media's unwillingness to treat Trump's regime as the bad faith actor it's proven to be at every turn. And Bill McKibben discusses how Trump's claims of gains for his fossil fuel donors surrounding the U.S.-EU trade deal aren't much more credible than any of his other promises.
- Meanwhile, Julie Buckner Armstrong and Thomas Hallock write about the undiluted evil of Trump's concentration camps. And Juliana Vandermark reports on the combination of cruelty and corruption as a company without so much as an office has been handed over a billion dollars to slap up a detention centre.
- CBC reports on the stark reality that Miner's Marsh in Nove Scotia is now a patch of parched dirt. And Jody MacPherson discusses the absurdity of the Alberta district of Greenview pushing plans for a water-guzzling data centre project even as it's already declared a state of agricultural disaster due to drought.
- Finally, Natalie Stechyson reports on the increasing cost of food in restaurants. And Marc Fawcett-Atkinson discusses how the federal Libs are allowing agricultural employers to brutally exploit workers.
No comments:
Post a Comment