Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Niko Block writes about the desperate need for Canada to devote resources to income supports and industrial strategy, rather than hoping that corporate tax giveaways will do anything other than further enrich those who already have the most. And David Moscrop interviews Laurent Carbonneau about our long history of corporate welfare bums who have consistently turned access into wealth without holding up their end of any bargain to pursue economic development.
- Curtis Fric reports on the rightful skepticism Canadians thus have about corporate and media elites - with the problem being that the outrage is then often being directed toward the least powerful. And Emma Paling discusses how Mark Carney is only sowing further distrust by utterly capitulating to Donald Trump's authoritarian agenda after campaigning on the promise of standing up to him.
- Meanwhile, Marcy Wheeler points out how the Trump regime's belief in white supremacy can't survive contact with reality - as epitomized by Pete Hegseth's absolute incompetence.
- Michael Mann et al. study how the climate breakdown is contributing to extreme weather events. Brendan Haley points out how energy efficiency should be a critical resource in both reducing Canada's carbon pollution, and offering us a more secure energy foundation. And Emily Chung reports on the role electric vehicles can play in reducing emissions from at least some (largely suburban) demographics - even if they're far from a cure-all.
- Finally, Agam Shah reports that if we didn't have enough tech giants seeking to turn themselves into omnipresent surveillance mechanisms, Grammarly is seeking to elbow its way into the picture.
