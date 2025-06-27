Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Sachi Kitajima Mulkey, Claire Brown and Mira Rojanasakul report on new research showing that the climate breakdown is only accelerating as the powers that be look for excuses to avoid taking any action to slow it. And Steven Sherwood, Benoit Meyssignac and Thorsten Mauritsen examine the increased amount of heat being trapped in the Earth's atmosphere.
- Anna Robertson reports on the actors seeking to ensure their pension fund isn't used to exacerbate the climate crisis. But Drew Anderson contrasts the pleas of rural residents against the capture of power in Alberta (among other places) by a wealthy few willing to boil our planet in order to keep windfall profits rolling in.
- Meanwhile, Reuters reports on the entrenchment of the reality that clean energy is the most affordable option as long as public policy isn't being used to block it. And Clean Energy Canada points out that a large majority of Canadians want access to wider range of electric vehicles, rather than being trapped in a U.S.-dominated market.
- The Plastics Pollution Coalition examines how microplastics are contaminating the oceans. And Ayurella Horn-Muller discusses how arsenic is building up in rice supplies, while Colid Todhunter offers a reminder of how industrial agriculture has been sent up to maximize corporate rent-seeking rather than either the availability of food or a secure living for farmers.
- Finally, Margaret Sullivan discusses how to stay informed without succumbing to constant doomscrolling. And Noah Berlatsky interviews Kat Abughazaleh about the importance of ensuring people see prospects to build a better world, rather than feeling helpless in the face of corporate and political forces aligned against anything of the sort.
