Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Sherrilyn Ifill examines how resistance to the Trump regime has developed and influenced events over the course of the first 100 days. But Peter Shamshiri laments that the corporate media continues to try to invent favourable narratives about Trump in the face of a decade of evidence establishing that they're utter nonsense.
- James Hardwick discusses how the housing crisis is primarily the result of commodification resulting in distorted distribution of resources, rather than a mere supply-and-demand issue that can be meaningfully addressed by catering to capital. Megan Carullo reports on new research showing that the gap between stagnant wages and a rising cost of living continues to grow in the U.S. And Reuters reports that the Trump regime's plans to squeeze citizens even further include dismantling any effort to track corporate offenders.
- Adi Robertson warns about the dangerous pairing of AI and other technology designed to attract sensitive user information, and a surveillance state with no scruples about seizing and misusing personal data. And Danyaal Raza weighs in on the connection between privatized health care and the commercial sale of personal health information.
- David Corbeil discusses Quebec's positive steps in ensuring that both new and existing buildings are set up to enable the use of electric vehicles. And Marc Lee warns against British Columbia's plans to pour public resources into fossil gas extraction and exports rather than investing in a clean energy economy.
- Curtis Fric notes that the same Canadian public which just delivered its most polarized election result in ages has no desire to be stuck with a two-party system on an ongoing basis. And Christo Aivalis discusses how Mark Carney's prioritization of corporate interests over the working class is betraying progressive voters who were vital to his retaining power - while one of his cabinet members confirms the corporate mindset of the Lib government:
Wayne Long, newly-minted secretary of state for Canada Revenue Agency, tells reporters in Ottawa today: "I think we're going to see our government run like a corporation, which I think is long overdue."— Steven Chase (@stevenchase.bsky.social) May 14, 2025 at 9:06 AM
- Finally, Marc Edge's review of Laurent Carbonneau's At the Trough highlights how Canadian corporate subsidies primarily result in windfall profits for foreign shareholders rather than any economic development.
