Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Jason Sattler rightly notes that by the time Donald Trump is removed from power in the U.S., there's going to be no meaningful amount of pre-existing "normal" government to return to. Jerusalem Demsas writes that the same principle applies to economic relationships as trade partners have little choice but to route their plans around an entirely unreliable partner. And Will Hutton points out that Europe (like Canada) can treat the destruction of U.S. hegemony as an opportunity to shape a new international order.
- Bruce Arthur highlights why nobody can feel safe traveling to the U.S. under Trump. Daisy Dumas reports on the detention and deportation of an Australian worker with a valid visa - along with the gleeful cruelty of the border officers given the responsiblity to round up and eject immigrants. And Sherrilyn Ifill writes about the importance of fighting for the rights of the prisoners being rendered to offshore gulags.
- Stephen Maher discusses how Pierre Poilievre's involvement with the Flu Trux Klan has made him unpalatable to far more voters than he can afford. And Brian Owens notes that Poilievre's plan to silence science which doesn't fit his regressive worldview is indistinguishable from Trump's.
- Geoff Girvitz discusses how health and well-being should be central goals of public policy - and how only the NDP is offering any prospect of improving Canada's performance in those areas.
- Finally, George Monbiot writes that the only truly effective means of challenging right-wing discriminatory populism is to reduce the inequality that fuels it.
