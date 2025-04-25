Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Jill Lawrence discusses how the Trump regime's combination of corruption, greed and poor judgment is tearing the concept of the heroic tycoon to shreds. David Sirota et al. note that the plutocrat-sponsored revolt against taxes is likewise becoming untenable as a matter of public opinion. And Rob Jowett writes that one of Mark Carney's key weaknesses is his being embedded in the work of exploitative capital.
- Zachary Basu writes about DOGE's unblemished track record of ignorance and self-destruction, while Matt Ford is the latest to point out that all Americans are in jeopardy when it's state policy to disappear people without due process. And Jared Yates Sexton writes about the importance of taking advantage of the openings created by the incompetence of autocrats.
- Jared Wesley calls out Pierre Poilievre's attempt to echo Trump's attacks on anything deemed "woke" without providing any coherent definition or reason why inclusion and empathy should be considered to be negatives. And David Olive notes that Canadian businesses haven't shown any inclination to abandon their own DEI programs in order to appease MAGA loons on either side of the border.
- Finally, Juan Vargas notes that aspects of a youth climate corps have made their way into multiple parties' election platforms - while also pointing out the stark difference between a Lib "pilot" and the full plans of the NDP and Greens. And Seth Klein writes about the need for a war footing against the U.S.' threats to include commensurate taxes to fund our fight and avoid profiteering.
