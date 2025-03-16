Sunday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Randi Weingarten calls out Elon Musk for robbing workers to pay for tax giveaways to the billionaire class. And Sharon Kelly traces the Trump EPA's plan to use environmental policy to force the public to pay for dirty AI development.
- Doug Saunders writes that we can't presume Trump's threats are merely a means of trying to pressure us into a better deal for resource access. And Dave Vetter points out that the Trump regime's eugenic policy is inextricably linked to a long line of neoliberal propaganda seeking to devalue human life where it doesn't suit the interests of capital.
- Alisa Yurchenko reports on the supply chains which are keeping Russia stocked with supposedly-banned microchips which can then be used to attack Ukraine. And the Canadian Press reports on the federal government's review of its options to avoid relying on F-35s and other U.S.-controlled defence equipment.
- Allan Smith and Peter Nicholas report on the development of Donald Trump's obsession with taking over Canada. Armine Yalnizyan offers her plan to build resilience and strengthen our national position in response to the threat. Janet Bufton writes about the significance of being able to say "no" as a matter of national sovereignty. And Gil McGowan discusses why Danielle Smith should side with Team Canada over the Trump regime - though there's little reason for confidence she'll make that choice.
- Finally, Bee Wilson writes about the risks of loading young children full of ultra-processed snacks. And George Monbiot points out the need for localized food solutions as global supply chains break down.
