Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Lauren Sommer discusses how 2024 is shattering all records and expectations as the hottest year in the recorded history of the Earth. Freddy Brewster, Helen Santoro and Katya Schwenk discuss how the vast majority of anticipated flood damage to U.S. homes is now uninsured - as insurers recognize the dangers of a climate catastrophe with far more clarity than homeowners (particularly in Republican-dominated areas). Ted Hsuan Yun Chen at al. find that the actual occurrence of an extreme weather event tends to overcome the partisan tendency toward denialism. And R Eric Lewandowski et al. examine the factors (including direct exposure to extreme events) which affect distress and anxiety in young people.
- Andrew Nikiforuk reports on Danielle Smith's latest attempt to restart the extraction of dirty coal in Alberta. And the Star's editorial board calls out Doug Ford for subsidizing even more traffic and sprawl (and eliminating transportation alternatives) as a supposed solution to existing traffic problems.
- Marcy Wheeler writes about the importance of an assault on truth to Donald Trump's authoritarian project. And Jeb Lund writes about the importance of community-building to resist the abuses of the next Trump regime.
- Simon Jager, Suresh Naidu and Benjamin Schoefer study the consistent pattern of collective bargaining reducing wage inequality for everybody - even as the exact causal mechanisms remain to be confirmed. And Anne Baldwin discusses why she and other Canada Post workers are angry and demoralized by the Libs' decision to order them back to work rather than allowing them to exercise their right to strike.
- Finally, Mariana Mazzucato is rightly skeptical of the UK's model of public-private partnerships which serves to funnel profits to the private sector and risks to the public - while noting that any productive collaboration would include requirements to ensure investment produces a range of social benefits.
