Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Robert Reich comments on the U.S.' out-of-control oligarchy - while noting there are precedents in turning the tide. Alexander Hurst calls out Elon Musk in particular as a one-man rogue state, while the Guardian calls for the UK to take steps to limit foreign and corporate interference. And Paul Krugman talks to Michele Martin about how Americans have been let down by the institutions which were supposed to protect their interests - opening the door for nihilists and demagogues to make matters far worse.
- On that front, Alexander Panetta writes about Donald Trump's plan to use the resources of the state to litigate American media into submission.
- Malcolm Nance discusses what a new U.S. resistance may need to look like. Paul Waldman writes about the failure of most Democrats to stand up for values and supporters, rather than making bipartisanship and cooperation the top priority even in the face of an authoritarian opponent. And Judith Butler highlights how the treatment of trans people in particular reflects the acceptance of fascist logic by both U.S. parties.
- Finally, Emiko Newman, Kai Nagata, Tracey Saxby and Melissa Lem set out the climate mandate letter they'd like to see in British Columbia. And Peter Dietsch makes the case for progressive carbon pricing which ensures the rich pay a fairer share for their discretionary carbon pollution.
