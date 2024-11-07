Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Martha Gill offers a reminder that the stakes of any climate change policy are nothing less than our ultimate survival. And Julia Musto discusses the warnings from climate scientists as to what a deliberately destructive U.S. climate policy may mean around the globe.
- Meanwhile, George Monbiot makes the case for a progressive revolution to save a habitable Earth from an increasingly powerful array of forces bent on destroying it. And Teen Vogue offers some thoughts of empowerment and encouragement in light of the challenges to come.
- Aditya Chakrabortty writes that the ultimate failure of U.S. Democrats was the lack of any apparent escape from the trap of a corporate-controlled economy and society - even as Donald Trump intends to make matters far worse. And Jeet Heer points out how a choice to act as the party of establishmentarianism left the Democrats with little to say to voters who wanted change.
- Emmett MacFarlane discusses what a Trump administration acting with absolute impunity will mean for Canada - while noting that at least some of our critical institutions haven't yet been undermined like their American counterparts. And Owen Schalk recognizes that Canada has too often served as a lackey to American imperial power - though it's hard to imagine a more important time to work on breaking that pattern.
- Finally, Daniel Kudla discusses what has made Housing First an effective plan for eliminating homelessness - while noting that the typical neoliberal obsession with tying it to market mechanisms and punitive screening criteria undermines its value.
