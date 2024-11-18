Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Jeremy Appel reports on John Vailliant's warning about Alberta's addiction to oil which the UCP is looking to exacerbate. And James Wilt interviews Adam Hanleh about the difficulty transitioning to renewable energy - even when it's cheaper as well as cleaner - when so much entrenched wealth and power is being dedicated to keeping us hooked on fossil fuels.
- Rebecca Solnit warns that a zombie apocalypse is here as people increasingly engage with the world around them only through manipulative big tech intermediaries. Andrew Nikiforuk writes about the need for the leftist movement to engage with both a general public which is understandably frustrated and disengaged with a political system which is unresponsive to its needs, and increasingly powerful corporate forces seeking to take advantage of that discontent to overthrow democracy. And Robert Reich similarly points out the need for U.S. Democrats (among other parties who purport to be progressive) to take on anti-establishment causes rather than focusing primarily on appeasing the rich and telling the working class it has no alternative.
- Crawford Kilian discusses how Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for large-scale concentration camps. And Maude Barlow highlights need for Canada to be prepared for Trump's plans - including his intention to take control over limited water resources.
- Finally, Adam King discusses the Trudeau Libs' continued trampling of the right to strike - and it's particularly noteworthy that they're regularly interfering in all kinds of job actions while refusing to give effect to the anti-scab legislation which was supposed to give workers a modicum of protection.
