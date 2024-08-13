Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Syris Valentine writes about our severe and chronic environmental overshoot in using far more resources than the Earth can replenish. Clayton Page Aldern discusses how global warming is already having a measurable impact on our health and behaviour. And Kait Parker notes that climate change is making people sick directly as extreme weather diverts sewage and pollution into the waterways we rely on.
- Ed Struzik reports on the effects of climate change in cutting off the food supply of communities in the Northwest Territories which can no longer be accessed by boat. And the Canadian Press discusses how extreme weather is raising food prices generally.
- Phillip Inman reports on the growing movement to ensure the uber-rich pay at least some taxes to support the societies which allow them to accumulate their fortunes, rather than being able to play governments against each other in search of special favours. And Colin Bruce Anthes and Nathan Olmstead make the case for a focus on building community wealth as a general principle - not merely as a mechanism to alleviate extreme poverty.
- Adam King discusses how Canada's measures of unemployment serve to overestimate the number of jobs available while underestimating the number of workers who could fill them (with the effect of providing misleading support for policy which favours employers' interests over workers). And Randy Thanthong-Knight reports on the systematic use of temporary foreign workers in the service sector even as scores of young workers are unable to find jobs.
- Finally, David Climenhaga writes that Danielle Smith's latest salvo in the war on health is the shuttering of long-COVID clinics without any warning or available alternative for patients.
