Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Jonathan Watts reports on the effort by scientists to account for the unexpected acceleration of global warming. And Fiona Harvey reports on the immense carbon pollution from last year's wildfires in Canada, even as a new round blankets much of the country in smoke (which may be causing dementia among other health problems).
- Meanwhile, Hannah Ritchie discusses how increased air conditioning use is both a consequence of rising temperatures, and a cause of additional greenhouse gas emissions. Nina Lakhani reports on the workers collapsing from extreme heat in Florida due the combination of global warming and localized political attacks on workplace safety. And Geoff Dembicki exposes how a Shell-associated foundation has been pouring money and resources into both climate denialism and fascist politics.
- Laura Brown reports that it has taken a feature article in the New York Times for any elected New Brunswick politician to push for any action on a cluster of neurodegenerative disease which has otherwise been firmly suppressed. And Lisa Song writes about the obvious problems with allowing the plastics industry to define what's recyclable - particularly when it bears no resemblance to what actually gets recycled.
- Paul Prescod offers a reminder that much of the inflation people have experienced over the past few years is the result of corporate profiteering - and that voters are eager to opportunities to see a political response. And Cory Doctorow highlights the numerous collective action problems which are being continuously more brutally exploited by bad actors to accumulate wealth at the cost of public health, safety and well-being.
- Finally, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety examines how both traffic fatalities and numerous risky behaviours have soared above previous levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
