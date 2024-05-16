Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Damian Carrington offers a glimpse of what would be in store if we continue to spew carbon pollution as projected and end up at 3 degrees of warming or more, rather than quickly reining in greenhouse gas emissions. And Christina Figueres makes the case to adopt an attitude of stubborn optimism even in the midst of a crisis which makes it easy to despair.
- Aly Hyder Ali writes that part of Canada's contribution needs to include a national cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector. And Mitchell Beer discusses how electrifying and decarbonizing Canada's road transportation system will more than pay for itself.
- Alex Robinson takes note of the World Bank's road map toward a more sustainable food system - and as with the energy sector, ending subsidies to particularly dirty industries is both the most obvious step, and the one facing the most resistance from entrenched corporate interests. And Marc Fawcett-Atkinson reports on the federal government's refusal to do anything to respond to identified dangers from the ubiquitous use of glyphosate herbicides and pesticides.
- Roger Marolt discusses his experience with long COVID arising from his fifth COVID-19 infection this year. And Rochita Ghosh points out new research showing that the expanding list of COVID symptoms includes damage to vision.
- Finally, Cory Doctorow writes about the problems with treating AI material generation as an issue of intellectual property enforcement (which implies the primacy of existing content owners), rather than one of the well-being of creative workers.
