Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Mark Poynting reports on the latest data showing that global warming reached the 1.5 C threshold over the past year. And Adrienne Berard discusses new research finding that the climate breakdown's devastating feedback loops include the potential that hotter, drier conditions will make it more difficult for trees to sequester carbon.
- But Andrew Nikiforuk writes about David Hughes' new report showing that while Canada continues to subsidize carbon pollution, it doesn't even have a plausible path to stop actively exacerbating the climate crisis by 2050. And Katharine Sanderson and Carissa Wong discuss how the EU is relying on vaporware rather than emission cuts in trying to set a slightly more ambitious timeline.
- Jake Bittle discusses new research into the depletion of groundwater around the globe. And Crawford Kilian interviews Erica Gies about the dangers of taking water for granted.
- Lise Olsen interviews Jim Morris about his new book about the connection between industrial chemicals and severe health issues for American workers.
- Finally, Q Hamirani writes that the mandatory return-to-office policies which have stoked the continued spread of COVID-19 and other diseases represent an attempt to conceal poor management.
