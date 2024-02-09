Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Anthony Leonardi writes about the reality that COVID-19 is intrinsically more harmful than "ordinary" respiratory viruses due to its continuing effect on the immune system. And Chinta Sardathan discusses new research showing that the fallout from COVID infection includes higher rates of dementia in order adults.
- Greenpeace International offers its reaction to the revelation that we've already seen 1.5 degrees of global warming over a full-year period. And Mitchell Beer discusses Robert Howarth's work finding that liquified natural gas produces even more severe climate damage than burning coal, while Jackie Flynn Mogensen writes about the harm LNG terminals inflict on a community (both in environmental risks and inevitable surveillance and suppression of anybody who dares to stand up for their health).
- Cal Turner and Sara Van Horn interview Brett Cristophers about the futility of relying on private capital to fund a transition to clean energy when entrenched corporate money and power is firmly lined up behind dirty fossil fuels due to their short-term profitability. And Cory Doctorow discusses how the only real disruption emanating from big tech companies is their systematic elimination of either competitors or regulators who could challenge their unaccountable monopoly control.
- Justin Ling writes about the Pierre Poilievre media circus - where there's no issue so serious or important as to merit any response other than ignorant trolling which will be predictably amplified by the alt-right echo chamber. And Andrew MacLeod reports on David Eby's rightful criticism of Bell for making matters worse by eliminating local and investigative journalism in favour of further recitation of talking points.
- Finally, Max Fawcett joins the chorus imploring Justin Trudeau and the Libs to recognize that it's not too late to make good on their promise of a fair electoral system.
