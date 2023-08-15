Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Ekaterina Pesheva writes about the continued uncertainty as to the driving mechanism behind long COVID even as large numbers of people suffer from it. Eric Berger notes that experts are cautioning Americans to keep a close eye on COVID exposure as new variants develop, while Andre Picard discusses how a summer spike in cases serve to remind us we're still in the middle of a pandemic. And Janice Brown laments that government policy rooted in a "let-'er-rip" philosophy seems to be designed to fail from the standpoint of public health protection.
- Euan Nisbet warns that sharp increases in atmospheric methane represent both a cause and effect of the climate crisis - and that the elevated levels now reflect those from previous climate shocks.
- Kevin Krizek discusses how larger vehicles offer the illusion of protection for drivers at the expense of grave and avoidable risks for pedestrians and others.
- Finally, Phoebe Fuller reports on the work unions are doing to protect Canadians from weaponized hate - even as the Cons and their allies stoke it at every opportunity.
