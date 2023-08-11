Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Rachel DuRose writes about the rise of the Eris COVID-19 variant, while Esther Choo notes that health care workers are bracing for another fall wave even as the ongoing risks have been disappeared from any public attention by authorities looking to squelch any mitigation efforts which might affect immediate profit-seeking. And Madeline Miller offers a personal warning as to the devastating effects of long COVID.
- Gergana Krasteva reports on Antonio Guterres' stark warning that we're reaching an era of global boiling, while Catrin Einhorn discusses how coral is being exterminated by unprecedented ocean temperatures. And Justine Calma offers a reminder that promises to suck carbon pollution out of the air at some unspecified point in the future based on nonexistent technology will do nothing to ameliorate the damage that's already been done to our living environment.
- Meanwhile, Todd Miller reports on new research showing that the effects of exposure to small particulate air pollution include increased risks of heart disease.
- Trillian Reynoldson reports that Regina's food bank usage has reached another all-time high as people's real-world deprivation and stress continues to stand in stark contrast to the Sask Party's obstinate denial of reality.
- Finally, Cory Doctorow discusses the value of interoperability as a counter to the systematic enshittification of social media.
