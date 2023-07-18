Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Daniel Altmann et al. examine the myriad forms of long COVID even as governments have gone out of their way to pretend there's no longer a problem to be addressed. And the Star's editorial board offers a reminder that we shouldn't take a summer lull (compared to a higher baseline than previous years of the pandemic) as either an excuse for avoidable risk or a declaration that the spread of COVID-19 is over.
- Jordan Kovacs and Jimmy Thomson warn that British Columbia has failed to learn lessons from past heat waves as extreme weather conditions become commonplace. And W. Larry Kenney points out how the combination of heat and humidity is especially deadly.
- Cloe Logan discusses the futility of any climate change plan based on looking for excuses to keep extracting and burning fossil fuels.
- George Monbiot writes that with ecosystems collapsing and supplies of necessities in grave danger, we're facing a stark choice between plutocrats' unfettered wealth accumulation and the future of human life on Earth. And Paul Kiel reports on the the connection between the billionaires who have taken ownership of a majority of the U.S.' Supreme Court, and tax policies which leave the public footing the bill for their extravagant gifts to judges and lawmakers.
- Finally, Peter Armstrong calls out the problems with addressing inflation solely through interest rate increases aimed at reducing wages. Jim Stanford points out that retail food prices are still surging due to corporate profit-taking even as input costs are leveling off. And Garros Gong discusses how corporate monopolies represent a threat to general prosperity.
