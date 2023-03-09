Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Luke Savage points out that even biased right-wing polling is finding broad support for stronger social programs and limitations on corporate domination in Canada and the U.S. But Jake Johnson writes that the Biden administration is instead increasing military funding while putting an end to pandemic supports. And Elizabeth Payne discusses how continued underfunding of public health care in Canada is endangering workers and patients alike - even as Doug Allen notes that Doug Ford and his conservative cronies have no problem finding massive amounts of money for profit-driven care.
- Tracy Alloway and Joe Wiesenthal write about the "excuseflation" in which businesses goose their own profit margins while feigning helplessness. Nojoud Al Mallees reports on the experts calling for ongoing transparency as to how the corporations dominating the supply of necessities are setting their prices. And Erin Weir argues that the Bank of Canada should be focusing on its broadened mandate to support the maximum sustainable level of employment, rather than making a narrow push to respond to inflation driven by corporate greed.
- Elaine MacDonald writes about the environmental racism which has seen Canadian communities of colour disproportionately exposed to toxic chemicals. Tom Perkins reports on the horrific consequences of incinerating the soil contaminated by Norfolk Southern's East Palestine train derailment. And Helena Horton and Damian Carrington report on research into the immense amount of plastic waste in the oceans - and the futility of cleanup efforts if we don't sharply limit the damage first.
- Meanwhile, David Wallace-Wells points out that clean energy is immensely popular even in states dominated by Republican, fossil-fueled governments. Jonathan Gitlin discusses some of the lessons being learned in the early days of EV battery recycling. And Amy Janzwood, Sam Rowan and Josh Medicoff write that our federal government should be working on a well-planned transition, rather than coddling an industry which refuses to accept the growth of technology which will displace it.
- Finally, Umair Haque calls out the rise of annihilationism, as the right seeks to eliminate anybody outside its own in-group in the U.S. (and elsewhere).
