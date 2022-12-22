Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Andrew Nikiforuk helpfully lists some of the most important facts which people need to keep in mind in evaluating COVID-19 risks (and which have been dangerously downplayed by governments). Julie Wernau and Jon Kamp report on the U.S.' jarring drop in life expectancy, with COVID-19 and drug poisonings serving as the main factors in setting it back several decades. And Karen Bartko reports on the state of emergency at Edmonton's children's hospital even as the UCP spends its time posturing against the federal government rather than showing the slightest concern for children suffering on its watch.
- David Folkenflik reports on the power companies who have coordinated with pliant press to carry out concerted campaigns against anybody who challenges their dirty energy or obscene profits. And Jeremy Simes reports on the Moe government's decision to prohibit rural municipalities from collecting their currently-permitted share of taxes from the resource sector, requiring residential and commercial properties to pick up the bill instead.
- Elise Gould and Jori Kandra examine the growing gap in U.S. wage earnings, with the top 1% seeing massive income increases in 2021 while the bottom 90% lost ground.
- Finally, Whizy Kim discusses how 2022 has been the year that fully exposed the richest few people as anything but deserving of their disproportionate wealth and power.
