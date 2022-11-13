Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Manina Etter et al. study the causes of neurological damages arising out of COVID-19. And Roni Caryn Rabin reports on the recent research showing how mandatory masks have helped to prevent transmission in schools.
- Jeremy Appel rightly notes that Canada can't be taken seriously as contributing to climate solutions until it stops subsidizing (and generally serving as a mouthpiece for) the oil and gas sector. And Douglas Almond, Xinming Du and Anna Papp trace the connection between fossil fuel funding for energy centres, and biased messaging pushing natural gas in particular.
- Meanwhile, Xander Huggins asks what lies ahead when the water sources relied on by major populations get lost to overuse and climate degradation.
- Tonda McCharles and Alex Ballingall report on the revelations from the Emergencies Act inquiry that tow truck owners were paid to refuse to clear the Alberta border when the #FluTruxKlan had its armed blockade in place. And Jason Markusoff discusses how Alberta's voters are getting sick of a provincial government that's more focused on picking fights with Ottawa than doing anything to help its own constituents.
- Finally, Rob Shaw calls out the Vancouver Police Department for commissioning a grossly-misleading propaganda piece in an effort to extract more funding at the expense of social programs. And Michael King reports on Alberta's disability workers who are among many key actors in the care economy whose wages have been falling far behind the cost of living.
