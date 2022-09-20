Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Emily Alpert Reyes and Aida Ylanan discuss COVID's continued toll in lives and health even as the people in power seek to pretend it's over with, while Jamie Ducharme points out the growing spread of long COVID as an unprecedented mass disabling event. And Alex Boyd follows up on Canada's one-time commitment to deliver vaccines to countries which still haven't been able to provide a first set of vaccinations to their populations.
- Neal MacKay writes about the desperate plight of Scotland's poorest families in which parents are going hungry to ensure their children have something to eat, while George Monbiot warns that Liz Truss' plan is to be even more punitive toward lower-income people in order to squeeze out more profits for the wealthy.
- Nick Gottlieb traces the many connections between the U.S. Congress' investigation into industry-funded climate deception and denialism, and the Canadian fossil fuel companies blocking climate action.
- Finally, following up on the work of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network in exposing the concerted effort by the alt-right to take over school boards, subsequent reports about secretive slates include those from Ottawa, Victoria and Kelowna - with Ben Bulmer's report on the latter offering these particularly telling passages on the contrast between the extremists' motivations and their vague oppositional platforms:
Sylvia Herchen is running for a seat in the Vernon school district but largely refused to answer any of our questions.
Herchen said she's running because she wants openness and more input for parents and more accountability.
However, Herchen wouldn't give an opinion on SOGI 123 – the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity guidelines put out by the province.
"We are not discussing that," she said.
She also refused to answer questions about transgender bathrooms simply saying "no comment."
...
Also running in Vernon, Jewlie Milligan said she stood for openness and transparency and parents having a voice in what their children are taught.
However, after saying she stood for openness and transparency, she refused an interview.
"I can't give you any more information," she said.
