Truth & Reconciliation Day Links

- The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action can be found here, And Peter Zimonjic reports on the limited progress that's been made in giving effect to them.
- The reports and calls for justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls are here, while Leah Gazan writes that pursuing that justice is a necessary step before we can approach reconciliation.
- The University of Alberta's free online course on Indigenous Canada is here.
- Finally, the Tyee offers its own reading list, including a number of further resources from Indigenous and Metis writers.
