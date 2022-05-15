Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Judy Melinek offers a coroner's perspective on the large number of ways in which COVID infection can result in death or severe illness, while Lixue Huang et al. find that long COVID remains an issue even for many of the people who were first infected two years ago. And Zak Vescera talks to some of the immunocompromised people who can only see the admonition to "live with the virus" as a declaration that their lives aren't valued.
- Don Braid discusses how Alberta patients are dying due to the UCP's choice to impose ever-larger burdens while refusing to pair them with adequate resources. And Stephen Parnis expresses the frustration of an emergency-room worker who's burning out due to the decision to treat his existence as an excuse to let preventable diseases and risks run rampant.
- James Devitt-Nyu discusses new research showing that neoliberal policies tend to produce anti-social and inegalitarian attitudes. And Spencer van Vloten offers a reminder of the large number of Canadian families struggling with poverty and deprivation of the necessities of life.
- Fiona Harvey, Matthew Taylor and Damian Carrington report on IEA Executive Director Faith Birol's warning that massive new fossil fuel projects are certain to doom us to climate catastrophe if they're allowed to proceed.
- Finally, Josh Eidelson writes about the growing successes of labour organizers putting unions in place for Starbucks workers and others whose employers had previously managed to use their power to avoid collective bargaining.
