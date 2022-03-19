Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Moira Wyton writes about the growing chorus of experts warning that we're on the verge of another deadly wave of COVID-19. Shira Lurie laments the epidemic of individualism that's standing in the way of needed collective responses. And Alexander Quon reports on the people suffering from long COVID who have been completely abandoned by Scott Moe's government, while a team of doctors is offering at least some mechanism to collect and share information about its prevalence and effects in Saskatchewan.
- Adam Barnett and Michaela Hermann discuss the ties between nationalism, anti-environmentalism and corporatism which have contributed to effectively all of the forces destroying our well-being and our living world. And Justin Ling offers a reminder that the #FluTruxKlan was based on far more sinister motivations than opposition to vaccine mandates.
- Matt McGrath reports on the link between wildfire smoke and melting in the Arctic region. And Jason Samsonow and Kasha Patel report on the unprecedented heat wave in eastern Antarctica which is baffling even the scientists who have been warning about the effects of global warming.
- Bill McKibben makes the case to stop burning things as fundamental step needed to avert climate breakdown. And the Breach assembles a hypothetical retrospective as to how Canada could implement a just transition by 2025.
- Finally, Erica Johnson, Katie Pedersen and Tiffany Foxcroft report on the neglect and abuse Canadian seniors have faced while relying on home care from corporate operators.
No comments:
Post a Comment